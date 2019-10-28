Player ratings: Birmingham City 2 Luton Town 1

Luton slipped to their third successive away defeat on Saturday, going down to a 2-1 loss at Birmingham.

The Hatters looked to have been on the verge of claiming a point when Harry Cornick equalised Kristian Pedersen's first half strike with one of his first touches midway through the second period. However, Lukas Jutkiewiecz then popped up late on to win it for City, with a controversial header. Read below how the Town players rated on the afternoon.

James Shea (STAR MAN): 8 Continued his impressive return to the side, making two superb saves in the first half, from Jutkiewiczs close-range header and then turning his deflected drive over. Exposed for first goal and no chance with the winner.

Martin Cranie: 6 Town stuck to their three at the back to start with but was under the cosh at times as Blues pumped balls into the area whenever possible looking for their imposing attackers.

Matty Pearson: 6 Looked like he was clearly climbed all over by Jutkiewicz for the winner as the Blues striker ensured his side took all three points. Needed to stay on full alert as Town were on the back foot for large periods, particularly first half.

Sonny Bradley: 6 Had his hands full with a physical home side exerting plenty of pressure. Unable to cover round in time and prevent Pedersen giving City a crucial half time lead. Saw a late header cleared off the line late on.

