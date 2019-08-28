Player ratings: Cardiff City 0 Luton Town 3

Luton Town emerged 3-0 winners at Cardiff City in their Carabao Cup second round clash last night.
A Junior Hoilett own goal, plus second half strikes from Alan Sheehan and Jake Jervis were enough for the Hatters to triumph in Wales. Here's how the Town players rated on the evening below.
1. James Shea: 8
Showed fine reactions inside the opening minutes to deny Bogle. Fine handling from a Vaulks free kick as well on the stroke of half time. Looked sharp and good on the floor as Town built from the back throughout.
Didnt show any signs of the knee problems that have bothered him recently, with a fine display on the left hand side of Town's defence. Made some excellent blocks from crosses and carried the ball forward well too.
Carried on from the previous round as he impressed yet again at the heart of Towns defence. Good aerially and more than happy with the ball at his feet, one surge forward in particular catching the eye.