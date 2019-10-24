Town's players applaud the travelling Luton supporters after going down 3-2 at Fulham last night

Player ratings: Fulham 3 Luton Town 2

Luton suffered a 3-2 defeat at Fulham last night, with home striker Aleksander Mitrovic notching a hat-trick.

Town had some good moments on the evening though, with Dan Potts and Kazenga LuaLua scoring their first goals of the season. To find out how the Hatters rated at Craven Cottage, see below.

Beaten three times on the night by Mitrovic, but given little chance with any of them. Made some good saves in the first period to ensure Luton were still in the contest after the break.

1. James Shea: 7.5

Few errors during the opening 45 minutes saw Fulham able to win possession back and mount some attacks on the left flank. Found Cavaleiro a tricky proposition as no doubt many will do this year. Replaced by Bolton.

2. James Bree: 6.5

Handled Knockaert well as the winger had to drift inside more often than not to get on the ball. Couldnt stop Reid getting free to set up the second, but back on the scoresheet once more as he was a threat from set-pieces.

3. Dan Potts: 7

Not his best night in possession as an ill-judged pass across the defence led to Fulham moving in front just when it looked like Town had weathered the initial storm. Beaten by Mitrovic for the striker's third as well.

4. Matty Pearson: 6.5

