Luton player applaud their supporters after losing 3-2 at Fulham last month

Player ratings: How the Hatters rated in October

Luton Town had a mixed time of it in October, staying unbeaten at home, but losing all three away games.

They started with a 1-1 draw with Millwall, before going down to a 2-0 defeat at Derby County. Bristol City were swept aside 3-0 at Kenilworth Road, but Hatters finished by losing to Fulham and Birmingham City. To find out how the Hatters players rated in the Championship last month, see below.

Came in for the home win against Bristol City and made a stunning save to keep Town in front. A number of fine stops prevented Fulham running riot, before he was Hatters' stand-out performer during 2-1 loss at Birmingham.

1. James Shea: 8.1

Came in for the home win against Bristol City and made a stunning save to keep Town in front. A number of fine stops prevented Fulham running riot, before he was Hatters' stand-out performer during 2-1 loss at Birmingham.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Okay start to the month, it was the Bristol City clash he started to show his true colours. Set up Cornick's goal and two more assists for Potts at Fulham and Cornick again in Birmingham defeat.

2. Izzy Brown: 7.6

Okay start to the month, it was the Bristol City clash he started to show his true colours. Set up Cornick's goal and two more assists for Potts at Fulham and Cornick again in Birmingham defeat.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Consistent versus Millwall and Derby, before announcing himself at this level with a wonderful display and stunning strike against Bristol City. Could have rated even higher, but for the mistake at Birmingham.

3. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 -

Consistent versus Millwall and Derby, before announcing himself at this level with a wonderful display and stunning strike against Bristol City. Could have rated even higher, but for the mistake at Birmingham.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Impressed as Luton started the month well, taking four points from three games, with a starring role during 2-0 defeat at Derby. Disappointing end though as Luton struggled at Fulham and Birmingham.

4. Sonny Bradley: 7.4

Impressed as Luton started the month well, taking four points from three games, with a starring role during 2-0 defeat at Derby. Disappointing end though as Luton struggled at Fulham and Birmingham.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5