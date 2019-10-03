Callum McManaman is congratulated after earning Luton a point against Millwall

Player ratings: Luton Town 1 Millwall 1

Luton left it late, but picked up a thoroughly deserved point against Millwall in the Championship yesterday evening, drawing 1-1 at Kenilworth Road.

In front of the Sky TV cameras, substitute Callum McManaman fired home with four minutes remaining to make it two games unbeaten for the hosts. Here's how the Hatters rated on the night.

Still searching for that first clean sheet although the goal Town conceded was no fault of his own, making an excellent save from Wallace, before Bradshaw was left unmarked to convert the rebound.

1. Simon Sluga: 7

Wasn't ever under too much pressure, looking solid when called upon, just managing to do enough to prevent Smith from making it 2-0. Able to venture regularly forward on the right hand side with Millwall sitting in.

2. James Bree: 7

Offered Town some width on the left, with Cornick somehow unable to turn home his fierce cross. Came close himself from a clever free kick routine, but didn't spot the unmarked Bradshaw in time for Millwall's leveller.

3. Dan Potts: 7

Handled the obvious aerial threat of Smith well for most of the evening, the Lions striker having very little to feed on. Brought the ball out of defence purposefully when he had the chance to as well.

4. Matty Pearson: 7.5

