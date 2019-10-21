Town's players applaud the home fans after beating Bristol City 3-0 on Saturday

Player ratings: Luton Town 3 Bristol City 0

Luton produced a terrific display to defeat high-flying Bristol City 3-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu netted the first with a cracking effort, before Harry Cornick's fourth of the season and Ashley Williams' own goal, secured a first home win since August 31. Here's how the Town players rated on the day.

Deservedly restored to the starting line-up and produced a brilliant display to ensure Town kept a first league clean sheet. Swept up excellently, and made one quite stunning and pivotal save at 2-0 to keep out Rodris header.

1. James Shea: 9

Deservedly restored to the starting line-up and produced a brilliant display to ensure Town kept a first league clean sheet. Swept up excellently, and made one quite stunning and pivotal save at 2-0 to keep out Rodris header.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Had the opening 45 minutes as Town crucially managed to keep out their opponents to make sure they went into the break on level terms. Tight groin saw him replaced at the interval by Bolton.

2. James Bree: 7.5

Had the opening 45 minutes as Town crucially managed to keep out their opponents to make sure they went into the break on level terms. Tight groin saw him replaced at the interval by Bolton.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Grew into his role as he gave the hosts the width they required on the left. Remained switched on until the end too, making one excellent clearing header at the back post to ensure Luton werent breached.

3. Dan Potts: 8.5

Grew into his role as he gave the hosts the width they required on the left. Remained switched on until the end too, making one excellent clearing header at the back post to ensure Luton werent breached.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Brought the ball out from the back with some positive intent when possible, playing one intelligent pass to Brown set up a great chance for Town. Handled Citys attackers well too.

4. Matty Pearson: 9

Brought the ball out from the back with some positive intent when possible, playing one intelligent pass to Brown set up a great chance for Town. Handled Citys attackers well too.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4