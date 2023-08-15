Police investigating alleged homophobic abuse during Brighton v Luton Premier League clash

News you can trust since 1891
Two reports are being looked at by Sussex Police
By Mike Simmonds
Published 15th Aug 2023, 21:41 BST- 1 min read

Police are investigating two reports of homophobic abuse that allegedly occurred during Luton’s Premier League opener at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Hatters were beaten 4-1 on the afternoon, but Sussex Police football officer Darren Balkham said afterwards: “We work in close partnership with Brighton to respond to reports of homophobic behaviour.

"Reports of homophobic abuse, racist abuse, and public order offences will be tackled and Sussex Police will seek prosecutions where reports are made to us.

"The force is investigating two reports of homophobic abuse made at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, 12 August."

Since January of this year, the Football Association (FA) has the power to charge clubs over homophobic chants, with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) classing them as a homophobic slur and any fans found singing them guilty of committing a hate crime.

