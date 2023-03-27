Pompey are hoping to sign 'brilliant' Luton keeper on a permanent basis

Portsmouth have made it clear they would like to sign Luton keeper Matt Macey on a permanent basis in the summer.

The 28-year-old headed to Fratton Park on loan in January, and has impressed the Pompey faithful during that time, keeping six clean sheets in 13 outings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Macey had been at Arsenal and Hibernian ahead of his move to Kenilworth Road in the summer for a second spell, but only played once for the Hatters, that a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County in August.

Town keeper Matt Macey in action for Portsmouth

Although the stopper has a year left on his contract with Town, Portsmouth sporting director Rich Hughes is looking to make his move to the south coast a lengthier one, as he told the Portsmouth Evening News: “Matt has been brilliant for us and we would certainly like to hope we can keep him.

“Obviously there’s the factor that he’s Luton’s player, which we completely respect, and they have their own challenges at the minute in terms of competing to get into the Premier League, which is a great battle for Rob (Edwards) and all the staff there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have our views internally, we really like Matt, he’s a great addition to the group – and then Matt has to make a decision.

“He must decide where he wants to play his football and, moving forward, we hope it’s with us.

“Hopefully there’s a resolution to it, but we’ll have to wait until it probably reaches a natural point towards the end of the season because we are still in mid-March.

“Fingers crossed we’re able to find a solution that keeps Matt at this football club.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Discussing Macey’s time at Fratton Park so far, Hughes continued: “One of the really pleasing things with Matt is everyone who have crossed paths with him at various points, in terms of previous coaches, all send their best to him.

“They hold him in high regard and that speaks volumes to the type of character he is and also, as a goalkeeper, he has been excellent for us.

“He’s had lots of good moments, made some really good saves, and been a calming presence to the team, the squad and the back line in games.

“I’m absolutely delighted with how Matt’s done since he came into the building and he seems to have slotted right into the group.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Macey made his 13th appearance for Portsmouth as the hosts recovered from a two goal deficit to draw 2-2 against Port Vale on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead after eight minutes through Matty Taylor, before Macey’s clearance was charged down, allowing Funso Ojo to fire home from 25 yards.

Colby Bishop’s penalty was saved just before the break, before he was on target with his second attempt from the spot on 67 minutes.