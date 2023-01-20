Pompey boss elated to bring in 'leader' Macey as Luton keeper agrees loan switch to Fratton Park

Matt Macey in action for Luton against Newport County this season

New Portsmouth boss John Mousinho was thrilled to confirm the addition of Town keeper Matt Macey on loan for the rest of the season, describing the former Arsenal stopper as a real ‘leader’.

The 28-year-old, who was at the Emirate for almost eight years, playing twice in that time, was on the bench for the Gunners when they won the FA Cup at Wembley in 2020.

Advertisement

He had loan spells at Accrington, Luton and Plymouth, before heading north of the border to sign for Hibernian in January 2021, returning to England and Kenilworth Road in the summer for an undisclosed fee.

However, Macey has found first team football hard to come by with the Hatters, making just one Carabao Cup start, not even named in the match-day squad in recent weeks.

Despite that, Mousinho, who was appointed in charge at Fratton Park this morning, told the club’s official website: “Matt is a real leader and that’s so important as a goalkeeper – I’ve been so impressed by his manner.

“He wants to come and play for this football club, which is a great thing when you’re bringing loans in.

Advertisement

“Having watched some of his previous games, he’s an outstanding shot-stopper and a massive presence in the goal.