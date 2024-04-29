Popular ex-Hatters star is one of five released by League One Northampton Town
Former Luton striker Danny Hylton is one of five players to be released by League One side Northampton Town following the conclusion of their season this afternoon.
The 35-year-old forward was a huge favourite with Town supporters during his six year stint at Kenilworth Road, scoring 62 goals in 170 appearances having signed from Oxford United in the summer of 2016. He found the net 27 times in his first season, then on another 23 occasions as Luton won promotion from League Two, and eight as the club then secured the League One title in 2019.
In the second tier, Hylton managed four more goals, before leaving the club at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, penning a two year contract with the Cobblers. His time at Sixfields didn’t quite go to plan though, unable to find the net during his 32 outings in two seasons, injury restricting him to just four substitute cameos totalling 34 minutes this term.
Hylton, still hugely popular with the Luton fans, has been at Kenilworth Road on a number of occasions to co-commentate on Town’s Premier League matches this season, as he is also involved in the academy with the Hatters as he works towards his UEFA A License. Speaking about the departure of the experienced attacker plus Peter Abimbola, Dominic Gape, Ryan Haynes and Liam Moore, Northampton boss Jon Brady told the club’s official website: "First and foremost, on behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank those players leaving us this summer for their efforts. They have all played a part in our progress over the last few seasons, and we wish them all every success for the future.”