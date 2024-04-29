Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Luton striker Danny Hylton is one of five players to be released by League One side Northampton Town following the conclusion of their season this afternoon.

The 35-year-old forward was a huge favourite with Town supporters during his six year stint at Kenilworth Road, scoring 62 goals in 170 appearances having signed from Oxford United in the summer of 2016. He found the net 27 times in his first season, then on another 23 occasions as Luton won promotion from League Two, and eight as the club then secured the League One title in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the second tier, Hylton managed four more goals, before leaving the club at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, penning a two year contract with the Cobblers. His time at Sixfields didn’t quite go to plan though, unable to find the net during his 32 outings in two seasons, injury restricting him to just four substitute cameos totalling 34 minutes this term.

Danny Hylton in action for Luton Town - Liam Smith