Popular Hatters midfielder Mpanzu on bringing the 'good vibes' to Kenilworth Road

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Town’s long-serving midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is happy to keep on bringing the ‘good vibes’ to Kenilworth Road.

The 28-year-old recently completed 350 appearances for the Hatters, only the 13th person to do that in the club’s long history, and is now just seven matches away from overtaking Matthew Spring after making it 351 in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Cardiff City.

Brought in by John Still back in December 2013, Mpanzu has been a hugely popular figure of the club for almost a decade now, with his character earning glowing praise from new manager Rob Edwards recently, who said: “I love him to bits already, I’ve not been working with him that long but he’s a brilliant person.

“He brings an amazing energy to work every single day, he gives everything every single day and you see that on a matchday.

“He’s a wonderful person.”

Responding to those words, the former West Ham youngster said: “You’ve got to bring good vibes!

“I think I’m a good vibes person, lifting the changing room, lifting the training, you’ve got to enjoy life, so that’s what I try and bring, positivity to the club.”

Having played under a number of managers since arriving at the club, on what has impressed him about Town’s latest lead, he continued: “Every manager is different, from John Still to Nathan Jones, even Graeme Jones as well.

"It’s just different ideas, different methods, all the managers have been great.

"Rob has come in, put his ideas in and we have been performing good of late, so hopefully we can continue to do that.”

Mpanzu will have a great chance of adding to his tally in the next few weeks too, as Luton host Stoke City this afternoon, then have an FA Cup fourth round replay against Grimsby on Tuesday night.

That’s followed by quickfire trips to Coventry and Preston North End, before Town host the Championship table-toppers Burnley, as Mpanzu said: “There’s a hell of games coming up thick and fast.

“We’ve got to keep putting performances in, hopefully get three points and keep on rolling on.

“The best availability is to be fit.

