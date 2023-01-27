Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is set to reach an ‘amazing landmark’ for the Hatters by playing his 350th game for the club should he feature against Grimsby Town in the FA Cup tomorrow.

The 28-year-old joined Luton on a loan from West Ham United back in December 2013, the move quickly being made permanent by then manager John Still.

Almost a decade later, and with three promotions under his belt, the only player to remain at Kenilworth Road from Town’s days in the Conference, Mpanzu will become the 13th ever in the club’s history, and the first since Matthew Spring back in March 2008, to achieve such a milestone.

Even though he has only been in charge for just a couple of months, Mpanzu has already made a real impression on new boss Rob Edwards, with the manager saying: “It’s an amazing landmark and he’ll get there whether it’s this weekend or whether it’s Tuesday, he will get that.

“I love him to bits already, I’ve not been working with him that long but he’s a brilliant person.

“He brings an amazing energy to work every single day, he gives everything every single day and you see that on a matchday.

“You guys would have seen it, the fans would have seen it for a number of years, he gives everything and that is all anybody could ever ask of someone.

“That’s why he has come through and continues to perform at this level because he gives everything, all that he can give.

"He leaves it out there every single day and I can’t respect him any more than I do. He’s a wonderful person.”

Mpanzu is hugely popular with both players and supporters at Kenilworth Road during his near 10 years in Bedfordshire, and when asked if he had known much about him prior to taking the job, Edwards said: “I was aware of him and then when I get in the building, I become aware of his personality and what he’s like around the place.

"He’s an infectious character, loads of life, loads of energy and in football you need people with personality.

"You need those characters and he’s a brilliant person to work with, we’re really lucky to have him in the group.”

With only Harry Cornick and Dan Potts among the rest of the squad to pass 200 games for the Hatters and with players’ times at clubs getting shorter and shorter in the modern day, to have remained with Luton long as he has, Edwards added: “Coming up to 10 years, it’s incredible, a brilliant achievement and shows what a good player he is as well.