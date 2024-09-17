Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doughty is staying put at Kenilworth Road

​Luton wingback Alfie Doughty has committed his future to the Hatters by signing a new long-term contract with the club.

​The 24-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road in June 2022 when joining for an undisclosed fee from Stoke City, going on to make his debut in a 1-0 victory at Norwich City and playing a huge role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs the following summer. Doughty then became one of Luton’s stand-out performers in the top flight last term, playing 37 times, with eight assists to his name, also scoring twice against Sheffield United and Fulham.

Although Town were eventually relegated, Doughty’s stock has remained high, with a number of clubs rumoured to be interested in signing him during the transfer window. However, he remained at Luton, starting all five of the side’s Championship matches, with Saturday’s 1-0 win at Millwall, in which he had a pivotal role, was his 83rd outing for the Hatters, finding the net on four occasions in that time too.

Alfie Doughty has signed a new deal with the Hatters - pic: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Discussing the new deal with the club’s official website, the former Charlton Athletic youngster said: "It’s a relief. I’ve been trying to get this done when I knew about my situation at the club and I wanted to stay. I want to get back into the Premier League with Luton, especially after this couple of years we’ve had. It’s my third year now, I love the club and I’m happy to stay.

“There is a lot that has happened in these last two seasons. Getting signed, having a rough start just because of injuries, then finding my feet again, playing and getting promoted – and then in the Premier League, it was a rollercoaster. It’s been brilliant and I can’t say enough about the club, it means a lot to me now. It started my career off again, having gone through a tough time, so there’s no reason why I wouldn’t have signed this contract. I’m happy now and I want to kick on even more.”

Doughty is a clear favourite with the Hatters fans and on his relationship with the supporters, he continued: “It’s why you play football, isn’t it? They come here week in, week out. So hopefully this puts a smile on their faces because I love them, and they love us. It’s going to be a good feeling to hear the news.”

Meanwhile, manager Rob Edwards also expressed his joy at being able to secure the future of a player who is expected to have a big role to play in any potential promotion bid this term, adding: “This is very good news for the football club, and good news for Alfie as well. He’s worked really hard for it and what he’s got now is a commitment from us, that we are going to give him everything to keep improving, and he’s going to give us everything to try and get back to where we were last season.

“I think everyone has seen that Alfie is very motivated. Since pre-season began, there has been a high level of consistency from an out of possession point of view – his reactions when we lose the ball have been better than ever – and he’s created a lot of chances for us with it. It’s a big commitment from a big player for us. Everyone knows how popular Alfie is with the fans and within the squad, we are all delighted to get it sorted.”