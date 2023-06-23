Luton midfielder Luke Berry has signed a new contract to stay at Kenilworth Road.

The 30-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road back in August 2017 from Cambridge United when the Hatters were still a League Two side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He netted eight times in 39 appearances to help seal promotion to League One, although suffered a serious ankle injury at Colchester United that ended his campaign.

Berry made it back in the following season to score three times in 24 outings as the Hatters won the League One title, before playing 21 games as Luton managed to stay in the Championship on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign.

He has gone on to play a further 76 matches since then, scoring 12 more goals, including a match-saving double at Blackburn Rovers and late equalisers against both Rotherham United and Millwall this term.

Berry was also on target in the Championship play-off final penalty shootout win over Coventry City last month, scoring Town’s fifth attempt in the 6-5 victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It means he is one of five players who have been with the club since their days in the fourth tier, joining Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, James Shea, Dan Potts and Glen Rea, and has now made 164 appearances in total, finding the net on 24 occasions.