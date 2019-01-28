Portsmouth snap up Bluebirds striker Bogle in time for Luton clash

Portsmouth have signed Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle in time for their table-topping clash against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road tomorrow evening.

The 25-year-old, who spent the first half of the campaign at Birmingham, scoring once in 16 games, began his career with Hinckley and Solihull, before signing for Grimsby netting 38 goals in 78 matches, including a double during the Mariners' 2-1 win at Kenilworth Road back in September 2016.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett said: “We’re very pleased to have Omar and he’s someone that we’ve followed from his early days at Grimsby.

“He’s got pace, he’s got power and a strong left-foot to score goals, so I’m looking forward to working with him.

“It strengthens an area of the pitch where we were lacking in options and he makes a good addition to our front line.”

