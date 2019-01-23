Posh fail in bid to overturn Tafazolli's red card at Luton

Peterborough United have failed in their bid to overturn defender Ryan Tafazolli's red card picked up against Luton on the weekend.

The centre half was dismissed midway through the first half for a lunging challenge on Andrew Shinnie, which saw referee David Coote reach for his top pocket.

Speaking afterwards, Posh boss Steve Evans said: "I think we’re unfortunate with that decision.

“One nil, we’re the better team, it’s game on and he makes a horrendous decision like that, but it’s not the first horrendous decision that we’ve seen David Coote make.

“The referee told me he did not sent him off for the tackle but for the follow through."

However, a statement on the club's Twitter page last night said: "Manager Steve Evans has confirmed that defender Ryan Tafazolli will serve a three-match suspension after the appeal against his red card at Luton Town was rejected."

Evans himself added: "Ryan's appeal has been turned down by the Football Association, it's not a surprise."