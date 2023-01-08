Positive Edwards is happy to be 'half in' the hat for the FA Cup fourth round following Latics draw

Town boss Rob Edwards applauds the Hatters fans

Luton boss Rob Edwards was happy to at least be in the hat for this afternoon’s FA Cup fourth round draw after fighting back to earn a replay against Wigan Athletic yesterday.

The Hatters had trailed 1-0 to Tom Naylor’s goal after just 17 minutes, before Harry Cornick scored moments before the break, breaking his duck for the season.

Advertisement

After the interval, it was Luton who were pressing for the winner, seeing a number of dangerous crosses repelled, before the Latics almost won it in stoppage time, Ethan Horvath saving brilliant from Naylor, who also had a goal ruled out from the resulting corner for an apparent infringement on the USA international.

With the replay scheduled for Tuesday, January 17 and ahead of the draw taking place at 4pm this afternoon, Edwards said: “I’ll take it.

"In the end, I think overall for chances created as well, we didn’t create enough for the territory and possession we had, and from the control we had.

"A draw, overall, we have to take it, as that’s what we got.

Advertisement

"We’re in the hat for the next round and at least we keep an unbeaten run going which is good for belief and confidence.

"We have to go again a week on Tuesday and that’s is it, ultimately I think we paid for that poor start.”

Advertisement

On knowing their potential opponents ahead of the trip to the DW Stadium, Edwards continued: “It gives you a little bit more of a boost as well, I always enjoy the cup, and enjoy watching the draw.

“It’s nice to be in it, half in it, and it’s, I’ll try and put a positive spin on everything all the time.

Advertisement

“We’ve come back from behind, shown some good character, performed better in the second half, the lads responded to the challenges we asked of them at half time, so there’s some good things, and certainly areas to work on.”