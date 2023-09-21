Positive Town skipper has no doubt that Luton's Premier League fortunes will start to turn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town defender Tom Lockyer has absolutely no doubt that the Hatters’ fortunes in the Premier League will begin to turn, and soon.

Saturday’s narrow 1-0 defeat against Fulham made it four straight defeats for Luton since they returned to the top flight for the first time since the early 1990s, also going down to Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham.

However, they gave a far better account of themselves at Craven Cottage, restricting their opponents to very little on goal until substitute Carlos Vinicius netted from close range just after the hour mark.

Luton had the better of the opportunities throughout the 90 minutes though, Jacob Brown heading against the post, with Carlton Morris, Amari’i Bell and Lockyer himself all seeing their efforts either saved by Bernd Leno or fly wide of the target.

Ahead of a home match against Wolves on Saturday, with Luton then facing both Everton and Burnley, it led the Town skipper to say: “I have no doubt things will turn.

"I’ve no doubt the fans will stay with us, it’s coming, I think everyone can see that.

“We’re winners, we like winning games of football, it's why we got to this level.

"No-one likes losing, it’s a bit flat at the minute, but I've no doubt that the place will be bouncing again and we’ll be looking to put it right on Saturday.

"We haven’t been having that luck at the minute, it’s incredibly frustrating.