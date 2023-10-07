Postecglou confirms Son and Maddison are both fit as Spurs boss remembers Luton being 'among the big boys'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that both Heung-Min Son and James Maddison are fit to face Luton at Kenilworth Road this afternoon, although £50m signing Brennan Johnson will miss out.

The duo, who have both made terrific starts to the season for a Spurs side who could go top of the table with victory, were rated as doubtful by some during the week, but those fears were allayed by the former Celtic manager in his pre-match press conference, saying: “Sonny’s fine, he trained the last two days and no problem.

"Madders has trained all week, he hasn’t missed a session.

Mike Newell celebrates scoring for Luton during their 3-1 win over Spurs back in March 1987 - pic: Hatters Heritage

"Brennan will still be out for this weekend but hopefully he should be okay after the international break and then everyone else is okay."

One player who is definitely out is winger Manor Solomon, although Postecoglou could welcome back two more to his squad for the trip to Kenilworth Road, as he continued: “The main one is Manor Solomon who picked up an injury during the week unfortunately and will put him out for a little while, which is disappointing for him, disappointing for us.

"Ryan (Sessegnon) and Rodrigo (Bentancur) are still well off.

"But Bryan (Gil) and Gio (Giovani Lo Celso) have trained this week, which is good, so there's a possibility they will be involved in the game."

Ahead of the contest, Postecoglou spoke in glowing terms about the job that his opposite number Rob Edwards has done at Luton, plus the way in which the club have managed to get themselves back from non-league obscurity to the highest tier of English football, where he had been used to seeing them.

Games between the clubs were fairly regular occurrences back in the 1980s and early 1990s when the Hatters spent a decade in the top flight, the last meeting at Kenilworth Road in March 1992 finishing goalless, John Dreyer missing a penalty for the hosts.

In fact the last three fixtures at the ground have all been stalemates, as although Luton lost 3-1 in 1989, that is the only defeat in their last eight outings, winning 2-0 thanks to an Ian Allinson double in the 1987-88 campaign, and 3-1 the season before, Mick Harford, Mike Newell, Darron McDonough all on target.

Discussing Town’s rise to the top again, Postecoglou said: “It’s brilliant, I think it’s been a fantastic story.

“I followed English football for a while and I remember when Luton were among the big boys for a long time.

"They fell down that pecking order of football hierarchy, but to fight themselves up from where they were, it’s great for the town and Rob’s done a brilliant job.

"Even last year they had some pretty big clubs that were challenging for promotion, he got them up there and I can see that in his team again.

"Any team that is going to play them they’re in for a tough game."

Although Luton have understandably struggled for results, they did put together a two game unbeaten run recently, taking four points from Wolves and Everton, before going down to a 2-1 defeat against Burnley in midweek.

Despite that, Postecoglou knows they can be a match for his top four chasing and potentially even title-winning side, adding: "If you look at all their games, maybe their results haven’t been as positive as they would have liked, but they’ve all been really tight games, they haven’t been blown away by anyone.

"That kind of tells you that Rob has done a fantastic job to get them promoted in the first place and they did that on the back of some resilience and competitiveness that they’re bringing to the Premiership.

"They’re going to fight for everything and that’s what we expect.

"We’ve got to play our football, try and steer the game to the things we want to dominate in because if we don’t it becomes a real difficult game for us.