Potters chief pinpoints small pitch and kicking 'uphill' as factors in Stoke's defeat at Kenilworth Road

Stoke City boss Alex Neil felt that the size of the Kenilworth Road pitch and the fact his side had to kick ‘uphill’ were factors behind the Potters’ disappointing first half display in their 1-0 defeat at Luton.

The Hatters made a strong start to proceedings, ahead with six minutes on the clock thanks to Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu nipping on to a loose ball once Elijah Adebayo was shoved to the ground, and then firing past on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers keeper Matija Sarkic from 22 yards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luton went on to have by far the better of the first period, as Stoke only really threatened from Lewis Baker’s long-range shot, before the visitors came far more into the game after the break, as they attempted to find an equaliser.

Tempers fray between Luton and Stoke players at the weekend

Discussing Mpanzu’s goal and on why he felt his side struggled in the opening 45, Neil said: “We didn’t compete well enough, didn't land on it in the middle of the pitch, the lad takes a really good touch out of his feet, gets a strike away and then from that point we end up chasing the game.

“They were the better side for 30 minutes, for 15 until half time, it evened itself out, so it’s disappointing, because it's something we spoke about.

“The difficulty we’ve got at the moment is, they’re very good at pressing the ball, the pitch is not particularly big, there was one moment when we we tried to get the ball out, caused ourselves a bit of an issue and we end up kicking the ball out, so what we wanted to do was turn the ball.

“The difficulty we’ve got is we haven't got someone who’s six foot plus who we can put the ball forward to and we’re hitting uphill.

"I think when you hit uphill and then change in the second half, it certainly does make a difference because second half we’re getting into their half much easier than we found in the first half.

"They're really dangerous in transition, quick on the break, so we don’t really want to open the back-line up too much and that’s one of their key strengths.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We knew what Luton are going to do.

"They’re going to drop out, encourage you to go forward, knock it forward to the front two, win the second ball.

"I think whoever gets the first goal probably goes on to win the game.”

Although the Potters improved after the interval, they didn't ever really look like getting an equaliser, Ben Wilmot seeing his header disallowed for a foul on keeper Ethan Horvath.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a decision that frustrated Neil though, who added: “Second half I thought we were better, we pinned them in, had some opportunities, had two different shouts for penalty.

"I thought it was harsh in terms of the goal that we scored.

"There was one in the first half where their lad backed into our goalkeeper and he (referee) lets play play on.

"Then that one happens in the second half and we end up scoring, I'd need to see it back.

Advertisement

Advertisement