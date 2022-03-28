Potts always felt he had the ability to captain the Hatters

Dan Potts clears the danger against Hull City recently - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton defender Dan Potts is enjoying the added responsibility of being named Town captain recently, following the continued absence of a number of key players.

With club captain Sonny Bradley not featuring since the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United, the armband then went to Kal Naismith for the next six weeks.

After he suffered an injury in the 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough, long-serving midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu took over for the trip to Coventry, before Naismith returned the following match at home to QPR.

The Scot then missed the next two games, and with Mpanzu also out of the home fixture against Preston, it was left to the recalled Potts to lead the side, something he had done in the FA matches with both Cambridge and Chelsea this term.

He was also captain when Luton went to Hull before the international break, Town triumphing 3-1, as discussing the role, he said: "I always knew myself that I had that ability to lead a group.

"I like it, I enjoy it, I don’t feel any added pressure having that and almost prefer having it, it’s nice as well when you win.

“I'll always try and be vocal on the pitch when I play anyway, always try and be a noise, a voice.

"You're going to lead any way you want, there are lads out there who probably don't say as much, as everyone thinks it's all about talking, but you can lead in different ways.