Potts confident Town can deal with Hawthorns atmosphere as Luton hunt another away victory

Hatters defender Dan Potts

Luton defender Dan Potts is confident his side will be able to cope with what could be a fairly toxic atmosphere at the Hawthorns this afternoon when Town take on struggling West Bromwich Albion.

The Hatters head to the West Midlands to face a Baggies side who have only won once this term, with a number of supporters turning against manager Steve Bruce in recent weeks, the experienced manager clinging to his job following a run of three defeats in four matches.

However, Potts, who has been part of a Luton team that have only lost once on the road all season, currently on the back of a run of three successive victories and also drawing at Burnley earlier in the campaign, insists the visitors can handle anything that comes their way.

He said: “Away from home there’s a rhythm there with a real good spirit amongst the team as well.

“There’s a good character to be able to deal with environments away from home, sometime the stadiums, and the fans, I think we take a bit of pride in trying to disrupt that a bit.

“Our style of play works really well away from home and we have managed games really well away from home, so long may that continue.

“It’s the same as any other away game, big names, we’ve played against Cardiff, been to Swansea this year, we’ve beaten them, taken confidence and everything we can to West Brom on Saturday.

“They're a big club, Premier League experience within the team, but a lot of teams have that in this league, we’ll hold our own against anyone that’s for sure.”

The Baggies have struggled in the early part of matches recently too, conceding inside the opening 15 minutes in five of their last seven matches.

It’s something Potts and his team-mates will look to take advantage of too, in the knowledge that pressure on Bruce and his players will be cranked up should Luton notch first.

He added: “Where the schedule is so hectic at the moment as well, just coming off the back of a Tuesday game, being able to flip it and prepare for Saturday, there’s such a short window, really not that much time to think and dwell on things.

“But the form is there, it’s black and white.

"We always look at things that they struggle with, how we might be able to hurt them and they’ve conceded goals early, we’ve scored goals early.