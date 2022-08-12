Potts determined to nail down centre half role at Luton following Naismith's exit to Bristol City

Dan Potts gets ready to launch a throw-in during the 1-1 draw at Burnley

Town defender Dan Potts is determined to take the chance to nail down the vacant left-sided centre half role at Kenilworth Road following Kal Naismith’s departure to Bristol City over the summer.

With Naismith and Amari’i Bell tying down the left flank last term thanks to some superb performances, it meant that the long-serving Potts was restricted to just nine league starts in total.

After the Scot departed to Ashton Gate on a three year deal, and with no replacement in the building yet, it has seen the former West Ham man start both of Luton’s opening two Championship fixtures of the season, a clean sheet in the stalemate against Birmingham and then the 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday, Potts netting the opener.

When asked if he sees it as a real chance to cement his place in the side now, the defender, speaking at Turf Moor, said: “Yes, 100 per cent.

“Kal had a great year and he’s moved on, that’s football.

"When that sort of opportunity arises you’ve got to be ready to take it, that’s what’s happened.

"I was disappointed not to win last week, but a clean sheet, I was in the team, in the team again today, so I’ve just got to keep going.”

Although manager Nathan Jones is still looking to bolster his defence during the transfer window, he is happy with Potts’ efforts so far this term, saying: “We’ve got five we can use, Sonny’s (Bradley) left footed, so we’ve got good balance.

“There’s three right footers, two left, and Amari’i can play in there, so we know we can be aggressive.

“We’ve got Alfie (Doughty) and Fred (Onyedinma) to come back in, so we know we’ve got real options there.

“But I’ve got no worries about us as we’ve got good balance in the squad and it’s a nice little start.”

Potts had been an out and out left back when first signing from the Hammers back in May 2015, but believes his best role is in a back three, adding: “Yes, I think moving forward, I’d say left of a three is naturally where I belong.

"I’ve always been able to do both, I’m not getting any younger, but I've always been able to read the game well and defend well.

"It’s the way we play as well, it suits me and gives balance to the team.”

So far Potts has slotted in alongside Bradley and Osho in a back three for Town, as he believes that getting a chance to form an understanding with the duo, in front of on-loan USA international Ethan Horvath, is important.

He said: “I've played with Sonny for a long while, not much changes when you play in those positions.

"If he’s playing in the middle and I’m playing to the left of a three, there’s times when we’re playing in a four and that happens, so I’ve got a good understanding with Sonny.

"That helps, especially at the back.

"You talk about strike partnerships, but I do think defensive partnerships in the long run, when you know each others game well, it helps a lot.”

The 28-year-old had his hands full at times in the second period when Burnley brought on new signing, Belgian midfielder Manuel Benson, who had only joined from Antwerp a few days beforehand.

On going up against an opponent he new little about, Potts added: “We knew he was left footed, tricky, Ethan said he’s (Vincent Kompany) bought a few lads in from the Belgium League.

"You're coming up against unknowns, it’s great for the league, great to test yourselves against such players.