Dan Potts plays the ball out wide against West Bromwich Albion

Hatters defender Dan Potts believed his side were denied what he felt was a ‘clear-cut penalty’ during yesterday’s 3-2 home defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

After Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo had made it the perfect start for Luton, both finding the net inside the opening 10 minutes to put the hosts two goals to the good, the Hatters sensed a third to really kill the game off.

They looked like they might have it too, when midway through the half, Potts swung over a fine cross from the left and Morris appeared to certain to head home at the far post.

He most probably would have done too, had it not been for the close attentions of Baggies defender Conor Townsend, who appeared to clearly impeded his efforts, pushing him to the ground.

Referee Josh Smith gave nothing though, and Town’s frustrations were compounded by an Albion comeback, with Townsend going on to score the winner after the break.

Speaking afterwards, Potts said: “He (Morris) should have had a penalty as well, 100 per cent.

“I don’t think we got enough from the referee today.

"There were a few decisions that went against us, both for them and especially that one.

