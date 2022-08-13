Potts hails yet another excellent transfer window of recruitment for the Hatters

Town defender Dan Potts

Long-serving Town defender Dan Potts was always confident it would be another excellent summer of recruitment at Kenilworth Road.

The 28-year-old has begun his eighth season with the Hatters in promising form, starting both Championship matches, getting his and Luton’s account up and running in the 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

With nine new additions arriving since the transfer window opened, including Luke Freeman, Alfie Doughty and Ethan Horvath to name just three, Potts has been impressed yet again by the quality of incomings, although never doubted that would be the case.

He said: “We've always had a good squad, wherever we’ve been over the years.

“That’s one thing I would say and that’s credit to Mick (Harford, head of recruitment) and everyone.

“They recruit really, really well, the majority of signings we've made over the years have always done well, always brought something different to the team, and good people as well.

“We’ve always had a good group, there’s always been that competition and long may it continue as I think that's one of the main factors why the club has done well over the years.”

With attacking players such as Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris brought in to bolster the forward ranks, it means that Town should have plenty of goals at their disposal this term too, which is something they needed after an injuries left them decimated when going into the play-offs last term.

Potts added: “There’s some good options, you’ve only got to look at the lads who weren’t involved (at Burnley).

“Admiral Muske wasn’t involved, he's been on fire in pre-season, he’s as lively as they come in training.

“It’s a good problem to have, but then you look at last year, we needed that as we had so many injuries.

“The squad was really tested at times, we’ve definitely strengthened in the forward department, there’s options there, different sorts of players.