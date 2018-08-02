Potts happy to have his future sorted with Luton

Town defender Dan Potts was thrilled to get his future sorted out once and for all after agreeing a new three year deal this afternoon.

The 24-year-old, who started his career with West Ham, is now tied down at Kenilworth Road until the summer of 2021, as on putting pen to paper, he said: “In the last week or so, its been ticking over nicely, we got there fairly quick and it’s just good to get it done.

“I think it’s normal, every club, the majority of players, there’s a lot of stuff going on off the pitch, but from my point of view and I’d say I speak on behalf of most other players as well, I wanted something sorted before the first game of the season and I’m thankful it did get sorted.”

There was plenty of rumours surrounding Potts’ future over the summer, with manager Nathan Jones confirming the club had turned down an offer from an un-named Championship outfit for his services.

However, Potts didn’t let the interest from outside faze him at all, saying: “Any speculation or stuff like that is good news, it’s good to have clubs interested.

“But my main focus was here and getting the minutes I needed under my belt in pre-season and making sure I was ready for this Saturday, which thankfully I have done.

“I was trying to get fit as well in the off season, I just wanted to make sure I was ready, in the best shape I could be for this season and let that side of things take care of itself off the pitch.

“Last year was a good year on all levels, as a team as a club and on a personal level as well, hopefully that momentum we built up last year we can take into this year and I’m looking forward to it.”