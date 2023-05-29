Town defender Dan Potts believes that Luton’s fully 'deserve' their first ever foray into the Premier League next season.

The 29-year-old has been with the club on the majority of its journey in recent years, signing in May 2015 when Town were still in League Two, enjoying promotions to League One, the Championship, and now the top flight of English football.

After starting on the bench against Coventry at Wembley, Potts came on for Gabe Osho with eight minutes to go in extra time, with the scores level at 1-1.

Town defender Dan Potts celebrates at Wembley

Like most, Potts thought Luton had stolen victory when Joe Taylor went through to score, but it was disallowed for a handball, meaning the winner would be decided on penalties.

With 10 successful attempts leaving the scores locked at 5-5, the defender stepped up himself, coolly sending Ben Wilson the wrong way to put Town ahead again in sudden death.

He then saw Sky Blues’ substitute Fankaty Dabo sky his effort to spark scenes of utter disbelief and jubilation amongst the massed ranks of Hatters fans.

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards about taking his penalty and securing their place in the Premier League, Potts said: “The time I’ve been at Luton, the work the lads have put in, the work I’ve put in, everyone at the club from the board all the way down the staff and the players, that's enough motivation for me to score from 12 yards, we should all be able to do that.

"This is what it means.

"Everyone says it’s the best way of doing it, but the board have been fantastic with the club from the tough times.

"I think this is what the club deserves, everything that has been put in, the board, the staff, the players over the years has come to this.

"We can’t wait (for the Premier League).