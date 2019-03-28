Potts is a doubt but McCormack ready to return for Luton

Defender Dan Potts is a doubt for Luton’s trip to struggling Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The full back made his first start since October against Doncaster last weekend, only to go off midway through the first half with a knee injury.

On his chances of making the squad, boss Mick Harford said: “Potts has had a scan and he’s touch and go whether he’ll be fit for the weekend.

“It looks like he’s got a slight strain on the side of his knee, his ligament, we’re not sure how long he’s going to be.

“Apart from Dan, everyone’s okay though.”

Town have been boosted by the news that defensive midfielder Alan McCormack is available once more after being forced to sit out the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Harford continued: “Macca’s fit and ready to return to the team so we’re getting one or two options back.”

With only Glen Rea out for the rest of the season, Town have a large number of players to choose from, something Harford knows is essential going into the final seven games.

He added: “We’ve got great options, we’ve always said we needed a strong squad to finish the season, that’s why we brought in the lads on loan, who have been excellent around the place in terms of their attitudes.

“They haven’t had much game time, but they work hard, they do extra training and if they’re needed, they’re ready.”