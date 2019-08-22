Potts is touch and go but Berry could return against Tykes

Town full back Dan Potts remains a doubt for Saturday's trip to Barnsley

They 25-year-old missed the midweek clash at Hillsborough after suffering a groin problem and might not make this weekend's trip to Oakwell.

Manager Graeme Jones said: “I think Dan will be touch and go, we’ll just monitor him in the next 24, 48 hours and hopefully he’ll get there.”

It was the same regarding both Callum McManaman and Brendan Galloway, who also sat out Tuesday night’s narrow reverse.

Jones continued: “They’re close as well.

“Again, we need everybody, so we’re monitoring them right up to the game.

"It would just be good to have those options.”

Midfielder Luke Berry could be available for a return to his former club after missing the last two matches, as Jones said: “We’ve got Luke Berry training as there was a bit of a concern for him.

“He just felt his groin a little bit a week ago, he’s trained today and he’s absolutely pain free, which is really good.”

Despite the injuries, Jones was keen to not use them as a factor going into Saturday’s clash at Oakwell, adding: “That’s football, I can make all the excuses in the world, we’ve got to get on with it.

“People need to take the opportunity and that’s what it is, it’s another opportunity for other people.

“I’m confident in the group of players we’ve got, so we’ll see where that goes.

“We’ve got real competition for places and we need that, that’s where we are, the best players are going to play.”