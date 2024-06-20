Potts labels connection between Luton's players and supporters as the 'best in England'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Town player lavishes praise on fans at Kenilworth Road

​Ex-Hatters defender Dan Potts has labelled the connection between Luton’s players and Town’s fans as the ‘best in England.’

​The 30-year-old certainly has more experience of it than most in recent years, as after arriving in Bedfordshire under John Still when the club were a League Two side back in 2015, Potts was part of a stunning rise from the fourth tier of English football to the very top flight when Luton reached the Premier League in May 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Town couldn't maintain their place at the top table last term, finishing third from bottom, with Potts also seeing his time at Kenilworth Road finally come to an end this summer, he had nothing but praise for the manner in which Luton’s supporters have stuck by their team during his nine years. There was no greater example of it than the last campaign either, Hatters fans giving their players unbelievable ovations after every single contest whatever the outcome.

Dan Potts celebrates a win with the Hatters supporters - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking to the club’s official website about his experience of the Town support-base throughout his lengthy stint, Potts playing 216 matches and scoring 12 goals, the former West Ham youngster said: “It’s been such a great journey, but there have been tough times. There’s been hard games where we’ve lost heavily and things haven’t gone our way, but I think especially this year has really shown that the fans, they’ve never turned.

"They’ve always stuck with the team, stuck with the players, they’ve always clapped us off, whatever the result. They can see they’ve got a group of players who are putting their all in. You can lose matches, it happens, but there was that connection of honesty between the players and the fans and that is such a big thing. Going away from home, you’re doing it for your team-mates and yourself, but you’re doing it for that clap at the end of the game too.

"I can’t speak highly enough of them, Kenilworth Road speaks for itself, you speak to pros, I speak to ex-players I’ve played against and the first thing they say is ‘your place, I hated going to your place, it’s such a hard place.’ Yes it’s hard, but that’s because the fans made it that way. They bought into what we wanted, bought into the way we were doing things, that hostile atmosphere and that’s the best thing I can say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad