Potts: Lets use United win as a stepping stone

Town full back Dan Potts has urged his side to use their opening away win of the season on Tuesday night as a ‘stepping stone’ for the rest of the season.

The Hatters made it four points from two games thanks to Potts’ late, late winner at Oxford United in midweek, as they won on their travels in League One for the first time.

They now face a Scunthorpe side in excellent form themselves this afternoon, as the Luton defender said: “This could be a stepping stone to really push on on the road as last year we had a good record on the road and now we’ve got the result to match the performance.

“It would have been nice to get back-to-back wins, looking at Charlton on Saturday, but if you can win away games, that’s a big thing.

"They say win your home games, draw your away games, that gets you promoted.

"To come away from home and get the win after Saturday is a big achievement and hopefully we can take that into this Saturday."

His thoughts were echoed by team-mate Alan Sheehan too, who drew a comparison with last term, saying: "It was around this time last year that we started gathering a bit of momentum so I’d like for that to be the start of it now.

"We don’t really score that many late goals, so hopefully that’s (Oxford win) a turning points, please god."

Today's visitors Scunthorpe are yet to lose since manager Stuart McCall took over on August 27, and are one point and one place above the Hatters after beating Charlton 5-3 in midweek.

Town chief Nathan Jones added: "They’re going very well. They reached the play-offs last year, the new manager is experienced at this level, so once again it’s a stern test.

"We’ve gone up a level, so in theory they should be stern tests and as we’ve seen they all have been.

"They've been very tight games and it will be again. They’ve had a wonderful win against Charlton on Tuesday night, so they’ll be buoyed by that, but we're a good side and we’re looking forward to the game as we do very game."