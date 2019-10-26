Potts not fussed about price tags in the Championship

Hatters defender Dan Potts isn’t focusing on the price tag of the opposition as he prepares for another Championship clash this afternoon.

The Hatters head to Birmingham hot on the heels of going down 3-2 to a Fulham side who had £22m striker Aleksander Mitrovic up front, with £20m defender Alfie Mawson in their defensive ranks on Wednesday night.

That was on top of a number of other big-money additions, but on coming up against them, Potts said: “When you’re on the pitch you forget those things.

"That’s the one thing I’ve found, you're just playing against a centre forward, playing against a central midfielder, playing against a centre half.

"All right you can see the quality they’ve got, they showed that first half, they can pick a pass, they can score a goal out of nothing, but that's what we’re playing against.

"There’s not a lot you can do, that’s what we’ll come up against, not week in week out, but there's going to be individual talent that clubs have paid millions of pounds for, that’s just part of this league.

"That’s what we wanted, we wanted to put ourselves up for the challenge to play against these sorts of players, and we've just got to thrive on it.

"That’s why we worked so hard last year to put ourselves in this position, and now we’re here, we’ve got to take all the opportunities we’re given."

Potts does know though that playing at a higher standard means Town can't afford to make even the slightest error in their own half of the field, as it will be punished, just as it was in midweek by the Cottagers.

Matty Pearson's ball inside to Martin Cranie was picked off, and within seconds, it was in the back of the visitors net, via an unerring finish from Mitrovic.

Potts added: "These teams are a whole different ball game, they are a step up away from home.

"We have been in games, but have made mistakes and sloppy errors and you can’t give teams like these the 1-0 leads that we have been giving them/.

"We want to come to these places and get results, it will be tough, we’ve found that out already.

"It’s about taking the positives into each game now and trying to eradicate the errors and win away from home, that’s a big thing for us.

“It’s 11 v 11 on the pitch, we know what we’re about, we know what we can do, we know what our strengths are.

"The staff fill us with confidence, they give us the tactics and they guide us, building up to games, and it’s on us.

"As soon as you get over the white line, you’ve got to perform and if you don’t, it’s a step up now, they will punish you."