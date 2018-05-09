Potts ready to sit down and discuss his Hatters future

Town full back Dan Potts is going to thrash out his future with the club this week.

The 24-year-old defender is one of 12 players out of contract at Kenilworth Road this summer, and his signature will no doubt be high on manager Nathan Jones’ wish-list.

When asked if talks were progressing over a new deal, Potts, who has made 89 appearances for the club since arriving in May 2015, said: “Now the season’s done, promotion’s secure, I’m sure we’ll sit down and talk next week.

“All that sort of stuff will get sorted now the season’s finished. I’ll talk to the club and see where we’re both at and go from there.”

Should Potts re-sign, the defender, who has played in League One before when on loan at Colchester United in the 2012-13 campaign, believes the club should be pressing at the right end.

He continued: “There’s competition for the bench, with some of the players we’ve got.

“The squad we’ve got at the moment is more than capable of competing in League One and giving it a real good go.

“There’s competition everywhere, all positions.

“If everyone stays fit like they have, which is testament again to the squad, as bar Bez (Luke Berry) who was unfortunate, we’ve not really had any bad injuries this year.

“If everyone stays fit, it’s some squad.”

Town’s final game of the season saw them reach 22 clean sheets for the campaign with a 0-0 draw at Notts County, as Potts added: “It’s a cliche but one thing that’s stuck with me, goals win games, but clean sheets will win titles.

“We know we’ve got goals in the team, if we don’t concede.

“I know we drew 0-0, but if we keep a clean sheet, we’ve got a good chance of winning every game.

“We’ll always create chances with the players we’ve got and as a defender as well, it’s always nice to keep a clean sheet.”