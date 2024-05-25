Potts reflects on nine 'unforgettable' years with Luton as he makes Kenilworth Road exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton defender Dan Potts was left to reflect on an ‘unforgettable’ nine years with the Hatters after it was announced his lengthy stint at Kenilworth Road will come to an end next month.

The 30-year-old is one of five first team players who aren’t having their contracts extended by Town, including Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma, Elliot Thorpe and Admiral Muskwe, as he will become a free agent on June 30. Potts originally signed for Luton under former boss John Still back in the summer of 2015 when the club were in the fourth tier, going on to make 216 appearances in total, the 54th highest in the club’s history, also scoring 12 goals.

He was on target seven times in 45 outings during the 2017-18 season, in which he was one of five Hatters players named in the PFA's League Two Team of the Year as Town finished second, also featuring heavily in the League One title-winning campaign and their efforts to stay in the Championship as well. One of Potts’ best moments then came at Wembley in the play-off final last May, as in the absence of Sonny Bradley, he was captain for the closing stages of the contest.

The defender won the coin toss that saw Town take their penalties in front of the massed ranks of Hatters fans, also scoring Luton’s final spot-kick in their 6-5 success to reach the Premier League. An ankle ligament injury picked up during a friendly saw Potts absent for the first few months, but he then suffered hamstring problems as well which meant he never actually got to add to his five top flight appearances that he gained while at West Ham as a youngster with the Hatters.

Posting on Instagram after news of his departure broke, he said: "After nine unforgettable years at Luton Town, the time has come for me to say goodbye. From League 2 to the Premier League, our journey together has been nothing short of extraordinary. I’ve had the privilege of experiencing three promotions, work alongside incredible staff and share the pitch and changing room with some of the best teammates who have made every moment special.