Potts wants Luton to do the double over Wigan ahead of back-to-back Latics trips

Skipper looking to record two victories at DW Stadium

By Mike Simmonds
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Town defender Dan Potts in action against WBA at the weekend
Town defender Dan Potts is eying a double over fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic as they prepare to face the Latics twice in the space of a few days.

Luton make their first trip to the DW Stadium this evening for an FA Cup third round replay after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road earlier this month.

The Hatters are then straight back on the road to Greater Manchester once more at the weekend for the second tier clash, the hosts struggling in the division this term, currently sitting bottom of the pile, four points adrift of safety.

Potts, who has recently returned to the Town team after suffering a fractured back in the 1-0 victory at Blackpool in November, said: “I can’t wait! The back will be loving that.

“We travel Monday, get prepped for that on Tuesday, then recover.

“Hopefully we can do a double up there, which will be good.

"I’m not sure if any fans will stay up there for four days, I don’t think we are, we’ll be coming back, but we’ll be seeing a lot of them.”

