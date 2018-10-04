Power Court is essential for Hatters to compete should they reach the Championship

A new stadium at Power Court is essential for the Hatters to become competitive in the Championship should they reach the division according to boss Nathan Jones.

Having won promotion from League Two last season, the Luton chief is clearly not intent on standing still in League One, as he retains a firm belief they can go up again to the second tier of English football during his tenure.

However, staying up in the Championship and becoming a force to be reckoned with would depend on one thing, the club having a new stadium at Power Court.

Jones said: “Player-wise we would recruit and have a structure in place that would make us very competitive to be able to survive, but long term, you don’t just want to be scrapping around and hoping that you can just do enough to say in there, you’d want to compete.

“To do that and to compete at Championship level, you’re going to need to get bigger and put in an infrastructure that generates a little bit more to make it more competitive.

“But we don’t think that far down the line yet. What we do is making sure that we establish ourselves at this level and then the decision on the stadium will make sure that we can plan as much off the field as we can on it.”

With Luton Borough Council still no nearer to giving a date to determine the applications for Power Court and Newlands Park, Jones once more reiterated his desire for the green light to be shown.

He added: “The club needs it to compete at the next level as the Kenny’s a fantastic stadium, we’re filling it pretty much every week, or not far off, and it’s magnificent, but if we want to go the next level then you have to have the infrastructure to do that.

“We have everything in place, probably the only thing we’re missing is the stadium.

“It’s imperative that we get that right decision, and not just the right decision for us, but it’s the right decision for the town and for the area, it really it is.”