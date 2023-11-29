Practise pays off for Luton as Ogbene picks out Brown for Town's match-winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attacker Chiedozie Ogbene was glad to see Town’s practise pay off when setting up the Hatters’ match-winner during their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

With seven minutes of normal time remaining, Ogbene, who had only just moved to right wingback due to Alfie Doughty’s withdrawal, received the ball after fine play in midfield from Tahith Chong and Ross Barkley.

He then proceeded to whip in a wonderful low cross that caused huge confusion between Eagles defender Joachim Andersen and keeper Sam Johnstone, the pair leaving it for each other, allowing Jacob Brown to slide in and score what proved to be the winning goal.

It was a strike straight off the training ground though as the Irish international, who had been an injury doubt ahead of the contest, said: “It was good play and we were able to get out.

"Ross draws defenders to him and he was able to play me in, I was actually looking for Eli (Elijah Adebayo) at the back post as I saw him waving, but Browny came storming in.

"That’s what we practise every time, just put it in good areas, get people sprinting into the box and what you’ve seen in the second goal is exactly what we’ve been practising in training.

"I’m just so happy that we can replicate it in a match-day scenario and that will hopefully give us confidence that it is possible to achieve goals and we can continue with that.”

Town attacker Chiedozie Ogbene produced a wonderful assist for Jacob Brown on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Although it appeared to most onlookers that Brown had done impressively to take a chance on a mistake from the Eagles’ back-line in netting his first goal for the club, that wasn’t the case according to boss Rob Edwards.

He continued: “It’s not a gamble, that’s something we’re working on and we’ve got to continue to work on. Sprinting through the lines, sprinting through the back-line, those defenders and getting there for a one-touch finish.

“His run allowed Chieo to play the ball. If Browny doesn’t make that run Chieo’s probably got to keep his head down and keep running. It was a brilliant ball. Chongy did really, really well before that to release Chieo. Chieo’s ball was fantastic but Browny made the run for him to play it, so it was a brilliant goal.”

Discussing the goal himself, Brown knew just what to do once he saw Ogbene look up and prepare to deliver, saying: “We worked on it through the week as the way we wanted to play, we needed to get out wide and get the balls across the box.

"So as soon as Chieo got it, I knew where I had to be and when you work on it like that, and for it to pay off, it feels even better. The cross was that good, the keeper didn’t want to come out to get it and the defender didn’t want to touch it in case he scored an own goal, so it just sat there for me and I’ve tapped it in.

“If he can keep doing that I won’t complain. Chi’s been unbelievable all season, the ball from him was top, so I have to thank him for that one.”

Even though Brown had only been on for four minutes himself, the fact he was still switched on to the prior gameplan was crucial, as Ogbene added: “Jacob has been very patient. He started well at the start of the season, he then came out of the team but trains very well.

