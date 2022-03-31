Praise for Town's in-form striking duo as Luton pairing both reach double figures for the Championship season

Town attacker Harry Cornick celebrates his goal at Hull recently - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton’s in-form strike pairing of Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo have been praised by their team-mates for netting the goals that are spearheading Town's push for the Championship play-offs.

Cornick’s goal in Luton’s last outing at Hull City before the international break saw him find the net for the 10th time in the league this season, following Adebayo to double figures, the ex-Walsall and Swindon forward managing it against his former side Fulham back in December.

Over the last few seasons, James Collins has been the only forward to make it to 10 for Luton, with Cornick on nine in the 2019-20 going closest and Adebayo netting five last year, having only joined in February.

They are now one of only four pairings in the second tier to achieve the feat this term, joining Fulham's Aleksander Mitrovic (35) and Harry Wilson (10), Coventry's Viktor Gyokeres (13) and Matt Godden (12), plus Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban (12) and Brennan Johnson (11).

It means Town are now up to 56 goals in the league, 15 more than they managed last year with eight games still to go, while their tally of 24 on the road has already surpassed their efforts from the last two seasons as well.

When reaching double figures at the MKM Stadium, Cornick tucked into an empty net after Adebayo had robbed defender Sean McLoughlin and then drew keeper Matt Ingram out before finding his team-mate, as captain for the day Dan Potts said: “They’re always arguing them two, I’m surprised Eli played it to him to be fair.

"Corns has done his best to nearly miss, but it's healthy competition.

"Those two always want to score goals and the game is now so big on stats, saying how many they’ve got, but it’s an objective for them.

"Every time they get into areas, they’re trying to get in positions to score, it’s good, double figures both of them, so can't ask for more.

"We've got Cam (Cameron Jerome) who has had some unbelievable contributions, multiple goals and assists this year, Hylts (Danny Hylton) has scored recently, you can't ask for more.”

Defender James Bree, himself also on target with a stunning free kick, continued: “They're both on absolute fire and don’t think anyone’s surprised.

"Everyone knew that they were both going to bang in the goals, Eli’s done really well, now he's setting up a few more, as I don't think I've ever seen him pass like that for Corns.

"He couldn't believe it, a little tap in for him, but they are both doing unbelievably well and it’s great for them.

"We always seem to get an early goal at the minute, when we score early, it gives everyone an extra boost.

"I don’t think we particularly started great, first five minutes, which is something that we try and do, but Eli got the goal, and we just went from there."

Meanwhile, keeper James Shea was another to highlight the efforts of the duo, plus the rest of the side who have chipped in with 28 goals between them as well.

He added: “It’s brilliant, you know that if they get a chance, eight or nine times out of 10 they’re going to put it in the goal.

"It’s the other boys around them too, you’ve got big CJ up top as well, who’s a real handle, Admiral (Muskwe), Hylts, he’s scoring a nice few goals in recent weeks.