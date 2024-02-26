Results went Luton’s way this weekend with defeats for Nottingham Forest and Brentford and just a single point for Everton.

The Hatters now trail Everton by one point, but with a game in hand, as the relegation battle heads for a thrilling conlusion.

But do Luton have enough to survive a heart-breaking relegation? Here a supercomputer - commissioned by Genting Casino – has given it’s verdict on how the final Premier League table will look.

A team of data specialists have created a series of code which, when fed crucial variables such as historical data, current trends and latest news from the Premier League, helps form the SuperComputer - an algorithm which can predict Premier League results.