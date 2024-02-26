News you can trust since 1891
Luton Town are one point behind Everton, and with a game in hand, as the Premier League relegation battle heads to another thrilling climax.

Predicted final Premier League table after defeats for Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Sheffield United and a draw for Everton boosts Luton Town's survival chances

Luton Town are without a win in four but their relegation fate remains very firmly in their own hands.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:51 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 11:50 GMT

Results went Luton’s way this weekend with defeats for Nottingham Forest and Brentford and just a single point for Everton.

The Hatters now trail Everton by one point, but with a game in hand, as the relegation battle heads for a thrilling conlusion.

But do Luton have enough to survive a heart-breaking relegation? Here a supercomputer - commissioned by Genting Casino – has given it’s verdict on how the final Premier League table will look.

A team of data specialists have created a series of code which, when fed crucial variables such as historical data, current trends and latest news from the Premier League, helps form the SuperComputer - an algorithm which can predict Premier League results.

After running the simulation 1,000 times to ensure accuracy and anomalous results are accounted for, the SuperComputer has predicted Liverpool will WIN the Premier League by a single point ahead of Manchester City and deny them a fourth title in a row.

87pts (+51)

1. Liverpool

87pts (+51) Photo: Steve Bardens

86pts (+47)

2. Manchester City

86pts (+47) Photo: David Price

82pts (+46)

3. Arsenal

82pts (+46) Photo: David Price

70pts (+21)

4. Aston Villa

70pts (+21) Photo: Jan Kruger

