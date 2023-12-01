PREDICTION: How the bottom of the Premier League could look at the start of 2024

Luton enter the toughest month of the Premier League season as they face seven top flight matches in December.
With the rest of the sides in the top flight also having such a punishing schedule, then the Luton News has had a crack of predicting just how the table might look come January 1.
Check out the gallery below to see just how it could pan out.
1. 11th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - 25pts
Current position: 12th. Pts: 15.
Sat, Dec 2: Arsenal (a) - L; Tues, Dec 5: Burnley (h) - W; Sat, Dec 9: Nottingham Forest (h) - W; Sun, Dec 17: West Ham United (a) - D; Sun, Dec 24: Chelsea (h) - D; Weds, Dec 27: Brentford (a) - D; Sat, Dec 30: Everton (h) - D.
2. 12th: Brentford - 24pts
Current position: 11th. Pts: 16.
Sat, Dec 2: Luton Town (h) - D; Weds, Dec 5: Brighton & Hove Albion (a) - D; Sat, Dec 9: Sheffield United (a) - W; Sun, Dec 17: Aston Villa (h) - D; Weds, Dec 27: Wolves (h) - D; Sat, Dec 30: Crystal Palace (a) - D.
3. 13th: Fulham - 20pts
Current position: 14th. Pts: 20.
Sun, Dec 3: Liverpool (a) - L; Weds, Dec 5: Nottingham Forest (h) - D; Sun, Dec 10: West Ham United (h) - D; Sat, Dec 16: Newcastle United (a) - L; Sat, Dec 23: Burnley (h) - W; Tues, Dec 26: AFC Bournemouth (a) - L; Sun, Dec 31: Arsenal (h) - L.
4. 14th: Nottingham Forest - 19pts
Current position: 15th. Pts: 13.
Sat, Dec 2: Everton (h) - D; Weds, Dec 5: Fulham (a) - D; Sat, Dec 9: Wolves (a) - L; Fri, Dec 15: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - D; Sat, Dec 23: AFC Bournemouth (h) - W; Tues, Dec 26: Newcastle United (a) - L; Sat, Dec 30: Manchester United (h) - L.
Points: 6.