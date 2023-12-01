News you can trust since 1891
Luton will be looking to stay out of the bottom three when 2024 swings around - pic: Getty ImagesLuton will be looking to stay out of the bottom three when 2024 swings around - pic: Getty Images
PREDICTION: How the bottom of the Premier League could look at the start of 2024

Town could still be outside the relegation zone come the turn of the year
By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:55 GMT

Luton enter the toughest month of the Premier League season as they face seven top flight matches in December.

With the rest of the sides in the top flight also having such a punishing schedule, then the Luton News has had a crack of predicting just how the table might look come January 1.

Check out the gallery below to see just how it could pan out.

Current position: 12th. Pts: 15. Predicted results Sat, Dec 2: Arsenal (a) - L; Tues, Dec 5: Burnley (h) - W; Sat, Dec 9: Nottingham Forest (h) - W; Sun, Dec 17: West Ham United (a) - D; Sun, Dec 24: Chelsea (h) - D; Weds, Dec 27: Brentford (a) - D; Sat, Dec 30: Everton (h) - D. Total points: 10.

1. 11th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - 25pts

Current position: 12th. Pts: 15. Predicted results Sat, Dec 2: Arsenal (a) - L; Tues, Dec 5: Burnley (h) - W; Sat, Dec 9: Nottingham Forest (h) - W; Sun, Dec 17: West Ham United (a) - D; Sun, Dec 24: Chelsea (h) - D; Weds, Dec 27: Brentford (a) - D; Sat, Dec 30: Everton (h) - D. Total points: 10.

Current position: 11th. Pts: 16. Predicted results Sat, Dec 2: Luton Town (h) - D; Weds, Dec 5: Brighton & Hove Albion (a) - D; Sat, Dec 9: Sheffield United (a) - W; Sun, Dec 17: Aston Villa (h) - D; Weds, Dec 27: Wolves (h) - D; Sat, Dec 30: Crystal Palace (a) - D. Total points: 8.

2. 12th: Brentford - 24pts

Current position: 11th. Pts: 16. Predicted results Sat, Dec 2: Luton Town (h) - D; Weds, Dec 5: Brighton & Hove Albion (a) - D; Sat, Dec 9: Sheffield United (a) - W; Sun, Dec 17: Aston Villa (h) - D; Weds, Dec 27: Wolves (h) - D; Sat, Dec 30: Crystal Palace (a) - D. Total points: 8.

Current position: 14th. Pts: 20. Predicted results Sun, Dec 3: Liverpool (a) - L; Weds, Dec 5: Nottingham Forest (h) - D; Sun, Dec 10: West Ham United (h) - D; Sat, Dec 16: Newcastle United (a) - L; Sat, Dec 23: Burnley (h) - W; Tues, Dec 26: AFC Bournemouth (a) - L; Sun, Dec 31: Arsenal (h) - L. Points: 5.

3. 13th: Fulham - 20pts

Current position: 14th. Pts: 20. Predicted results Sun, Dec 3: Liverpool (a) - L; Weds, Dec 5: Nottingham Forest (h) - D; Sun, Dec 10: West Ham United (h) - D; Sat, Dec 16: Newcastle United (a) - L; Sat, Dec 23: Burnley (h) - W; Tues, Dec 26: AFC Bournemouth (a) - L; Sun, Dec 31: Arsenal (h) - L. Points: 5.

Current position: 15th. Pts: 13. Sat, Dec 2: Everton (h) - D; Weds, Dec 5: Fulham (a) - D; Sat, Dec 9: Wolves (a) - L; Fri, Dec 15: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - D; Sat, Dec 23: AFC Bournemouth (h) - W; Tues, Dec 26: Newcastle United (a) - L; Sat, Dec 30: Manchester United (h) - L. Points: 6.

4. 14th: Nottingham Forest - 19pts

Current position: 15th. Pts: 13. Sat, Dec 2: Everton (h) - D; Weds, Dec 5: Fulham (a) - D; Sat, Dec 9: Wolves (a) - L; Fri, Dec 15: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - D; Sat, Dec 23: AFC Bournemouth (h) - W; Tues, Dec 26: Newcastle United (a) - L; Sat, Dec 30: Manchester United (h) - L. Points: 6.

