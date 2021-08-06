PREDICTION: How the final 2021-22 Championship table could look

With the Championship campaign beginning this evening, then it's time to predict just how the final table could look in May.
Who will come out on top? Will the Hatters be able to improve once more on last season's position of 12th? And who are the three tipped to go down?
See below to find out how the Luton News Hatters' reporter Mike Simmonds thinks it will all pan out.
1. West Bromwich Albion
Relegated from the Premier League last season, it might take the Baggies a while to get going under new manager Valerien Ismael, but by keeping the majority of the squad together, they should be looking for a top two berth.
2. Bournemouth
Another who are under new management this term with Scott Parker leaving Fulham to assume control. Has experienced promotion with the Cottagers and could well lead the Cherries back to the top flight.
3. Fulham
With Marco Silva at the helm, expect the Cottagers to be entertaining going forward. Harry Wilson and Paolo Gazzaniga appear two fine signings and they still have Mitrovic, who will always get goals at this level.
4. Sheffield United
Appear to have made a shrewd appointment in appointing Slaviša Jokanović who has won promotion to the top flight twice with Watford and Fulham. Not done much business yet, but should still have enough to mount a challenge.