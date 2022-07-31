PREDICTION: How the final 2022-23 Championship table could look

With the Championship campaign beginning last Friday night, then it's time to predict just how the final table could look in May.
Who will come out on top? Will the Hatters be able to do better than last season’s excellent effort of sixth place? Who will finish inside the play-offs? And who are the three tipped for the drop?
See the gallery below to find out how the Luton News Hatters' reporter Mike Simmonds thinks it will all pan out.
1. Burnley
One of many sides who are under new management with Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany at the helm. Has lost plenty of talent including Tarkowski, Collins, Pope, Weghorst and McNeil, but the experienced Barnes will test defences. Brought in Chelsea's Maatsen, MK Dons' midfielder Twine and Cullen from Anderlecht to help, so although it may take a bit of time to get up to speed, with money to spend, don't bet against the Clarets for top spot.
Photo: George Wood
2. Norwich City
The yo-yo-ers are back in the Championship again this season and will look to return to the top flight as they usually do. Haven’t signed too many so far, with just Gabriel Sara arriving, but Teemu Pukki knows exactly where the goal is in the second tier. Manager Dean Smith is experienced in what is needed to go up as well, promoted via the play-offs with Aston Villa in 2019, so they could do just that once more.
Photo: Harriet Lander
3. West Bromwich Albion
Although Steve Bruce has had a tough few years, he might be able to get a winning formula going at the Hawthorns with some astute incomings, including John Swift and Jed Wallace. Baggies have goals in Grant and Robinson, while a fit Dike could be crucial too
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Middlesbrough
Under Chris Wilder, Boro will be aiming to feature in the battle for the top flight, sorting out their goalkeeper issues by signing Manchester City's Zack Steffen and Northampton’s Liam Roberts. Also added Darragh Lenihan and the talented Ryan Giles from Wolves. Couldn't quite reach the play-offs last season, but don't be surprised to see them do so this time.
Photo: Nigel Roddis