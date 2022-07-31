PREDICTION: How the final 2022-23 Championship table could look

2. Norwich City

The yo-yo-ers are back in the Championship again this season and will look to return to the top flight as they usually do. Haven’t signed too many so far, with just Gabriel Sara arriving, but Teemu Pukki knows exactly where the goal is in the second tier. Manager Dean Smith is experienced in what is needed to go up as well, promoted via the play-offs with Aston Villa in 2019, so they could do just that once more.

Photo: Harriet Lander