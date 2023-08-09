PREDICTION: How the final 2023-24 Premier League table could look

4 . Liverpool

Like many of the top sides, the former 2019-20 winners had a poor campaign, as they ended up out of the top six with no Champions League football. Europa League could distract their efforts slightly, but skipper Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia is no big loss. Have brought in Brighton’s Mac Allister and Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a combined £100m, while attacking threats of Salah, Gakpo, Nunez and Jota means they will always score goals. Should have enough to break back into the top four once more. Photo: Yong Teck Lim