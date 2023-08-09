PREDICTION: How the final 2023-24 Premier League table could look

With the Premier League campaign beginning this Friday night, then it's time to predict just how the final table could look in May.
Who will come out on top? Who will finish inside the top four? But more importantly for Hatters fans, can Rob Edwards’ side stay in the top flight after winning the Championship play-offs last term?
See the gallery below to find out how the Luton News Hatters' reporter Mike Simmonds thinks it will all pan out.
1. Manchester City
Champions from last season don’t show any signs of easing up, with Haaland looking to improve on scoring 36 goals in his maiden campaign, while the top class players like Grealish, De Bruyne, Stones, Alvarez and Laporte just roll off the tongue. Although City have sold Mahrez and Gundogan, boss Guardiola, fresh from a treble-winning campaign, has brought in Kovacic and Gvardiol meaning anyone who finishes above them wins it. Photo: Koji Watanabe
2. Arsenal
After blowing up last season with the title in sight, Arteta has bolstered his squad to try and prevent a repeat this term. Spending over £100m on Declan Rice was a huge statement, with another £100m going on Havertz and Timber. Loss of Xhaka shouldn’t hit them too hard and expect another serious challenge. Already have one piece of silverware in the bag when beating Manchester City on penalties to win the Community Shield. Photo: Shaun Botterill
3. Manchester United
With Ten Hag coming into steady the ship last season, the ex-Ajax boss managed to get third place despite conceding seven to Liverpool in one game. Spent big on Mason Mount, plus Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and Inter Milan keeper Onana as well. Mini clear-out has seen de Gea leave after over a decade of service, plus Elana, Telles and Jones. If Rashford catches fire once more, then the spine of the team looks good with Casemiro, Fernandes and Martinez all ready to go. Photo: Charles McQuillan
4. Liverpool
Like many of the top sides, the former 2019-20 winners had a poor campaign, as they ended up out of the top six with no Champions League football. Europa League could distract their efforts slightly, but skipper Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia is no big loss. Have brought in Brighton’s Mac Allister and Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a combined £100m, while attacking threats of Salah, Gakpo, Nunez and Jota means they will always score goals. Should have enough to break back into the top four once more. Photo: Yong Teck Lim