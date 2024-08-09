PREDICTION: How the final 2024-25 Championship table could look

2 . Luton Town

Might be seen as biased but why can’t the Hatters go up automatically? Yes, they’ve lost Barkley and Lokonga, but Town’s squad have shown they can ruffle some features in the Premier League, which makes them more than capable of doing so in this division. Baptiste will add some guile in midfield and you can bet that Luton have at least two or three new additions up their sleeve somewhere. If they keep hold of players like Kaminski, Doughty, Mengi, Adebayo and Morris, plus getting all their injuries back, it could earn Hatters the promotion that Edwards has set out to achieve. Photo: Liam Smith