Premier League announce officials for Luton's match with Spurs at Kenilworth Road

Luton’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday will be refereed by John Brooks.

The Melton Mowbray official has taken nine games so far this term, showing 43 yellows and two reds, with two Europa Conference League matches, an international friendly between Saudi Arabia and Costa Rica, plus Portugal’s 9-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Luxembourg.

Brooks has been a Premier League referee since December 2021, when he had Wolves’ 0-0 draw against Burnley, and officiated 30 matches last season, the majority in the top flight, showing 114 yellows and three reds.

John Brooks will take charge of Luton v Spurs this weekend - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He did take Luton once, the 0-0 draw against Reading on November 1, also in charge of the Hatters once during the 2021-22 season as well, a 1-1 home draw against Blackpool.

Prior to that, Brooks had the whistle for Town’s 1-0 defeat at fierce rivals Watford in their behind closed doors match in September 2020.

He also refereed Luton four times in the club's first season back in the Championship, the 3-2 defeat at Fulham, plus the 2-1 loss at home to Leeds, then the 1-1 draws with Preston and Leeds again once the campaign restarted again during Covid, Town completing the Great Escape.

When Luton were in League One, Brooks had the 2019 New Year’s Day 0-0 draw against Barnsley, while back in League Two, he took the 1-1 draw at Cambridge in March 2018, sending off James Collins for two bookings, his second for handball.

The official has taken one Hatters win in his career, that a 3-0 success over Hartlepool in February 2017, with goals from Danny Hylton, Luke Gambin and Ollie Palmer securing the three points.

Brooks, who started refereeing in the Conference in August 2014, has now had 27 top flight games, showing 120 yellows and three reds.

The assistants are Neil Davies and Steve Meredith, with the fourth official Graham Scott.