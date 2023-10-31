Premier League announce officials for Luton's Super Sunday clash with Liverpool

Madley to have the whistle at Kenilworth Road

​​Luton’s home match against Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, will be refereed by Andy Madley after the Premier League announced the officials for the weekend’s fixtures this morning.

​The West Yorkshire referee has had 11 games so far this term, showing 56 yellows and two reds, although 10 of those cautions came in one match between Wolves and Brighton, also sending off Matheus Nunes for the hosts.

Madley has had the whistle for one Champions League match earlier in the season, plus an international friendly that saw Saudi Arabia lose 1-0 at home to South Korea.

Andy Madley will have the whistle at Kenilworth Road on Sunday - pic: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Last year he officiated 34 matches, including two Japanese JJ League fixtures with 122 bookings and five dismissals.

Madley’s last Luton game was the 1-0 victory at Rotherham in the Championship in November 2020, James Collins with the only goal.

He also took the 3-0 home defeat to Hull in Town’s first season back in the second tier during the 2019-20 campaign, plus the 2-1 victory over Wigan when George Moncur scored a tremendous last-gasp winner, sending off the visitors’ Chey Dunkley.

Madley has been in charge of two more Hatters matches, the 0-0 League Two draw at home to Cambridge in January 2016, Nathan Jones’ first game in charge, and the 1-0 home loss to Burton Albion in April 2015.

Sunday will be his 77th match at this level, his first being Watford’s 3-2 win over Cardiff City in December 2018, as so far he has shown 246 yellow cards, showing eight reds.

He has also taken the League One play-off final twice, the FA Trophy Final and the FA Vase Final as well in his career that is now spanning over a decade since starting out in August 2011.

The assistant referees are Harry Lennard and Nick Hopton, with the fourth official Anthony Taylor.