Premier League announce referee for Luton's trip to Nottingham Forest
Luton’s trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday will see referee Sam Barrott take charge of only his second Premier League game after the officials for the weekend matches were announced this afternoon.
The West Riding official has been fast-tracked through the divisions, having started off in the National League back in the 2019-20 season, promoted to the Football League the following year.
After taking 40 matches last term from League Two to the Championship, showing 118 yellow cards and four reds, Barrott had six second tier encounters this campaign, before his first Premier League match, Fulham’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United, ahead of the international break.
He has had one Hatters game previously, Luton’s 3-0 defeat at Grimsby Town in their FA Cup fourth round replay last season.
Assistant referees at the City Ground are Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan with the fourth official Anthony Taylor.
VAR official is Peter Bankes and his assistant Gary Beswick.