Premier League announces match officials for Luton's clash with Crystal Palace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton’s Premier League clash at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday will be refereed by Jarred Gillett after the Premier League announced their officials for the weekend’s matches this morning.

The 37-year-old from Queensland, Australia, has taken eight games this season, four in the top flight and two Europa Conference League matches, showing 30 yellows and two reds, including sending off Chelsea’s Malo Gusto in the Blues’ 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillett had 27 matches last term including a Euro 2024 qualifier between Belarus and Israel, as Saturday will be his first Luton match since the 1-0 win at Barnsley on the opening day of the 2020-21 Championship season, when no supporters were present due to Covid restrictions.

Jarred Gillett will take charge of the Hatters this weekend - pic: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The official also officiated two Hatters’ fixtures in the 2019-20 campaign, a 3-0 loss at Stoke City and the 1-0 win at Middlesbrough, in what was Graeme Jones’ last match in charge.

Prior to that, Gillett had refereed in the Australian A-League for five years before moving to England, taking five Hyundai A-League Grand Finals and named Referee of the Year on five occasions as well.

His first top flight game was Watford’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in September 2021, as since then, he has had 30 Premier League encounters in total, showing 94 yellows and three reds.

Assistants referees are James Mainwaring and Mat Wilkes, with the fourth official James Linington.