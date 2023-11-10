Premier League announces referee for Luton's trip to Manchester United

Graham Scott has the whistle at Old Trafford

Luton Town’s trip to Manchester United tomorrow will be refereed by Graham Scott after the Premier League announced their officials this week.

The 55-year-old has had seven games so far this term, taking 35 yellows and showing one red, with just one top flight encounter, West Ham’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United in September.

Scott had the whistle for two Hatters matches last season, the 0-0 draw with Birmingham City on the opening day of the Championship campaign and then the 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in April.

Graham Scott will take Luton's trip to Manchester United this weekend - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

He also took Town’s 2-2 home draw with Millwall the year before, while also having two matches in the 2020-21 campaign, Luton beating Wycombe 2-0 and drawing 1-1 with Millwall, both at Kenilworth Road.

In Luton’s first year back in the second tier, the Oxford referee had the 3-0 win over Bristol City and the 2-1 defeat to Birmingham, giving Town a penalty and also sending off the Blues’ Harlee Dean for two bookings later.

Scott also had the Hatters a number of times in League Two, a 4-1 victory over Wycombe in September 2016, plus Town’s 2-1 defeat at Northampton Town in March 2015.

He also took two fixtures when Luton were in the fourth tier back in the 2008-09 campaign, a 1-1 draw with Morecambe and the 2-0 defeat at Brentford, Town’s final game before dropping out of the Football League.

In total, Scott has had 101 top flight matches in his career, showing 272 yellow cards and 18 reds.

Assistants at Old Trafford are Neil Davies and Eddie Smart, with the fourth official Darren England.