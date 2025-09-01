Premier League club linked with Hatters' England U21 international

Centre half could be leaving Kenilworth Road

Luton defender Teden Mengi could be set to leave Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day with reports linking him with a move to Premier League side Burnley.

The 23-year-old hasn’t played for the Hatters this term after suffering an injury during Town’s pre-season friendly at Southend United back in July, when he was the victim of a poor challenge from a Shrimpers opponent. However, the England U21 international, with two caps to his name for the Young Lions, who starred in the Premier League when signing from Manchester United in August 2023, named the Bobbers Travel Club Away Player of the Season, has recently returned to light training for Matt Bloomfield’s side,

Although he found it difficult in the Championship last year, missing a large chunk through injury, eventually fit enough for the final few matches, going on to start the 5-3 loss at West Bromwich Albion on the last day, which saw him jeered by a section of the away support at the Hawthorns following the dismal defeat that meant Luton were relegated, Mengi has still often been courted by other clubs.

It now appears the Clarets, who had been linked with the centre half previously, could be about to bring him to Turf Moor for their top flight campaign, with Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath writing on his official X page: “Luton are in talks with Burnley over potential deal for CB Teden Mengi. The 23yo is an option at Turf Moor as they look to strengthen Scott Parker's squad.”

Town chief Bloomfield has shown he isn’t against letting players go who don’t want to stay in Bedfordshire, or have just got back to training again, with Tahith Chong heading to Sheffield United last week, after his recent return to the Brache to feature with the first team.

Speaking before the season began about the changes of Mengi staying, he said: “Ted was obviously fantastic in the Premier League two seasons ago. Teden has been in the England U21s squad, he’s inevitably going to have interest but so far, so good and the way he’s trained, his output in training has been fantastic. So if he’s still here at the end of the window we’re a better squad, if the right offer comes in we’ll have to be open-minded to that.”